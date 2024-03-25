14 amazing photos as CAFRE food students from across NI receive financial support from industry partners

The 2024 Industry Support Programme at Loughry Campus awarded £26,500 to students studying on Ulster University validated Bachelor's Honours Degree courses at CAFRE’s Cookstown campus.

A total of 13 companies presented awards to students which included ABP (Newry), Dale Farm, Danske Bank, Dunbia, Fane Valley, Henderson Group, Kerry (Omagh), Lakeland Dairies, Leprino Foods, Linden – ABP, Mackle Pet Foods, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association and Tyrone Farming Society.

Eleven first year students studying food degree courses, received a combined total of £16,500 in bursary awards. Additionally, four second-year students were presented with a total of £10,000, resulting in a substantial overall financial contribution of £26,500 from CAFRE’s industry partners.

Martin McKendry, CAFRE Director, welcomed award winners, their family/friends and business representatives to the proceedings. He commended the thirteen sponsoring organisations for recognising the value of supporting new talent as they study for food industry qualifications at Loughry Campus.

The college offers full-time and part-time food courses from Level 2 Apprenticeships through to BSc (Honours) Degree courses. The campus is hosting an open day on Tuesday, April 9. To book to attend, check out the events section on the CAFRE website

1 . CAFRE food students receive financial support from industry partners Sophie Hawthorne, a first-year student studying for a BSc (Hons) Degree in Food Innovation and Nutrition was awarded with the Dale Farm Bursary. Sophie, from Markethill received her award from Laura Hook, New Product Development Manager at Dale Farm. Photo: Contributed

2 . CAFRE food students receive financial support from industry partners Sarah Heatherington, a first-year BSc (Hons) Degree in Food Business Management student was awarded with the Danske Bank Bursary. Sarah, a student from Omagh was presented with her award by Mark Forsythe, Agri-Business Manager, Danske Bank. Photo: Contributed

3 . CAFRE food students receive financial support from industry partners Aimee McConville, who is studying on the first year of the BSc (Hons) Degree in Food Innovation and Nutrition was awarded with the Fane Valley Bursary. Aimee, a student from Dungannon was presented with her award by Rebecca Watt, Human Resources Officer, Fane Valley. Photo: Contributed