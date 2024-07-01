14 fabulous photographs as Upper Ballyboley PS celebrated ahead of closure

By Russell Keers
Published 1st Jul 2024, 11:41 BST
Former pupils gathered alongside retired teachers and current staff to celebrate the history of Upper Ballyboley Primary as the rural school on the outskirts of Ballyclare prepared to close its doors for the final time.

The school, which has helped to educate generations of families in the Braepark Road area for over 180 years, closed on June 28 following a decision taken by the Department of Education in 2023.

To celebrate the facility’s rich heritage and vital role in the community, a special event was staged at Ballyclare Golf Club on Thursday, June 27.

Here are 14 amazing pictures from the event at the Springvale Road venue.

Board of Governors Chair Molly Martin and Principal Dan Stringer.

1. Upper Ballyboley PS celebrated

Board of Governors Chair Molly Martin and Principal Dan Stringer.Photo: Contributed

Former Board of Governors Chair Michael Lawson was among the guests.

2. Upper Ballyboley PS celebrated

Former Board of Governors Chair Michael Lawson was among the guests.Photo: Contributed

Former Principal Peter Garrett reminscing about his time leading the school.

3. Upper Ballyboley PS celebrated

Former Principal Peter Garrett reminscing about his time leading the school.Photo: Contributed

Governors Molly Martin and Anne Mundell.

4. Upper Ballyboley PS celebrated

Governors Molly Martin and Anne Mundell.Photo: Contributed

