The school, which has helped to educate generations of families in the Braepark Road area for over 180 years, closed on June 28 following a decision taken by the Department of Education in 2023.
To celebrate the facility’s rich heritage and vital role in the community, a special event was staged at Ballyclare Golf Club on Thursday, June 27.
Here are 14 amazing pictures from the event at the Springvale Road venue.
1. Upper Ballyboley PS celebrated
Board of Governors Chair Molly Martin and Principal Dan Stringer.Photo: Contributed
2. Upper Ballyboley PS celebrated
Former Board of Governors Chair Michael Lawson was among the guests.Photo: Contributed
3. Upper Ballyboley PS celebrated
Former Principal Peter Garrett reminscing about his time leading the school.Photo: Contributed
4. Upper Ballyboley PS celebrated
Governors Molly Martin and Anne Mundell.Photo: Contributed