14 pictures from Integrated College Dungannon senior prizegiving ceremony

Mrs Seale, Vice Principal for Teaching and Learning, welcomed all to the event especially Guest Speaker, Mr Scott Brannigan, retired businessman and entrepreneur.

Awards were presented to the many students, past and present, in attendance by members of the platform party, Mrs A Tate, Chairperson of the Board of Governors; Mr Scott Brannigan, Guest Speaker; Mr A Sleeth, College Principal; Mrs L Forde, Senior Teacher and Mrs M Fox, SEN Assistant. Other members of the platform party included Miss M McKenna, Vice Principal for Pastoral Care, Mrs Elizabeth Seale, Vice Principal for Teaching and Learning; Mrs D McShane, Senior Teacher; L Walker, Head Boy, and E Donohue, Head Girl.

College Principal, Mr Sleeth, addressed the audience congratulating the students on the excellent GCSE and A’ Level results achieved and applauded their many successes and achievements in the last academic year.

Speaking at the event, he reflected on the importance of difference at ICD. He said, “In this hall are students with a dazzling variety of strengths. Some excel in science and mathematics, others in music, performing arts, or sport. Some are leaders who step to the front; others show strength in quiet perseverance and some of you have overcome obstacles that most will never see. Each of these differences enriches our community.”

Mr Sleeth continued, “Our differences are not something to hide or diminish — they are gifts to be shared, and they make us all stronger when we learn to value them. By celebrating difference and being respectful, we have created a College where everyone can belong, and everyone can thrive. I hope you value the opportunities you have been given and always remember that you have a duty to be an effective contributor to a peaceful and just society – no matter where your journey takes you.”

Special awards were then presented including: the Student Council Cup to Judit Hoffman; Board of Governors Cup to Áine Cassidy; International Student Cup to Erica Lopes and the Lynne Loughrin Memorial Cup to David McGuinness.

Guest Speaker, Mr Scott Brannigan, then addressed the audience. He discussed the many years of hard work and the highlights of his career which included managing £40 million worth of business in Northern Ireland, with over 4,000 employees.

Mr Brannigan offered words of advice to the students to guide them as they commence A’ Level study or move on from the College. He discussed his seven lessons with the students which would improve their chances of success – hard work, passion, a good moral compass, not to fear failure, strong communication, a willingness to learn, and to understand self.

Congratulating the students, Mr Brannigan added, “Whatever path you choose – university, apprenticeships, jobs, or even starting your own business – remember you do not need to have it all figured out today. What matters is that you keep moving forward, keep learning, and keep doing the right things for the right reasons.”

1 . Celebrating success Pictured with their Form Tutor Awards at ICD Senior Prizegiving are: Mischella, Laila, Kayleigh, Taja, Kate and Caitlin. Photo: Contributed

2 . Celebrating success Kacey-Rose is presented the 13CS Form Class Award by Miss Maura McKenna, Vice Principal. Photo: Contributed

3 . Celebrating success Oreon, a participant in the Dgn Swifts Football Academy in partnership with LLS and the College, receives the Form Class Award for 13RB. Photo: Contributed

4 . Celebrating success Ethan, a participant in the NI Football Scholarship Programme in partnership with the Football Management Company and the College, receives the NI Football Scholarship Award. Photo: Contributed