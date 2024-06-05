15 brilliant pictures from the 2014 Ballyclare High School formal

By Russell Keers
Published 5th Jun 2024, 15:35 BST
A decade since Sixth Form students and teachers from Ballyclare High celebrated the school’s formal at the Culloden Estate and Spa, we took a look back through the Newtownabbey Times archive to revisit the glitz and glamour from the event.

Check out these fantastic photos from the November 2014 event at the north Down venue.

Hopefully they help to bring back some happy memories.

Alice Christie, Megan Quinn, Carla Smyth, Rebecca Quinn, Zoe Wilson and Courtney Agnew at the BHS 2014 formal.

1. Students celebrate formal

Alice Christie, Megan Quinn, Carla Smyth, Rebecca Quinn, Zoe Wilson and Courtney Agnew at the BHS 2014 formal. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Michael Stevenson, Matthew Robson, Matthew Darling, Patrick Mooney, Jordan Rainey and Matthew McDowell at the 2014 BHS formal.

2. Students celebrate formal

Michael Stevenson, Matthew Robson, Matthew Darling, Patrick Mooney, Jordan Rainey and Matthew McDowell at the 2014 BHS formal. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Ben Smith, Michael Stevenson, Evan Sevett, Matthew McDowell, Aaron Fleming, Daniel Johnston, Katie Jackson, Katy Shanks, Laura Robb, Rebecca Quinn, Reea Khanna and Shannon Morrow at the event in 2014.

3. Students celebrate formal

Ben Smith, Michael Stevenson, Evan Sevett, Matthew McDowell, Aaron Fleming, Daniel Johnston, Katie Jackson, Katy Shanks, Laura Robb, Rebecca Quinn, Reea Khanna and Shannon Morrow at the event in 2014. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Lauren, Alex, Aoife and James enjoying the BHS 2014 formal at the Culloden Estate and Spa.

4. Students celebrate formal

Lauren, Alex, Aoife and James enjoying the BHS 2014 formal at the Culloden Estate and Spa. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page