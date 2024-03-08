15 fantastic pictures as Newtownabbey children get all dressed up for World Book Day

Many left their normal school uniforms at home on March 7 and instead dressed up for the day as characters from their favourite books.

World Book Day was created by UNESCO in 1995 and now is marked in more than 100 countries. The first World Book Day in the UK and Ireland took place in 1997 to encourage young people to discover the pleasure of reading.

We also asked our readers to share photos of their children dressed up for this year’s World Book Day and we were thrilled with the response.

Here are some of the fabulous costumes that made for a memorable day at schools in Newtownabbey.

1 . World Book Day Zack and Sophie Thompson as the Highway Rat and the witch from Room On The Broom. Photo: Contributed

2 . World Book Day Wonka and Iron Man. Photo: Contributed

3 . World Book Day Willy Wonka. Photo: Contributed

4 . World Book Day Charlie dressed as Where's Wally. Photo: Contributed