Register
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Charlotte Moore (Ballyclare) was presented with the new Northern Counties Co-Operative Award for performance in Business Management on the Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Agriculture. Charlotte received her award from Paul Coyle (Northern Counties Co-Operative) and Joe Mulholland (Senior Lecturer, CAFRE).Charlotte Moore (Ballyclare) was presented with the new Northern Counties Co-Operative Award for performance in Business Management on the Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Agriculture. Charlotte received her award from Paul Coyle (Northern Counties Co-Operative) and Joe Mulholland (Senior Lecturer, CAFRE).
Charlotte Moore (Ballyclare) was presented with the new Northern Counties Co-Operative Award for performance in Business Management on the Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Agriculture. Charlotte received her award from Paul Coyle (Northern Counties Co-Operative) and Joe Mulholland (Senior Lecturer, CAFRE).

16 amazing photos as students graduate at Greenmount Campus

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) hosted family, friends and industry guests to celebrate Further Education Agriculture course graduations at a ceremony at Greenmount Campus, Antrim.
By Russell Keers
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 18:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 18:04 GMT

In his address to students, Martin McKendry, CAFRE Director welcomed Special Guest at the ceremony, Cormac McKervey, Head of Agriculture at the Ulster Bank.

Cormac has a long-established relationship with CAFRE, as an agricultural graduate and former member of staff. Now employed with the Ulster Bank the business supports the CAFRE student awards.

Check out these fantastic pictures from the Agriculture and Land-based Engineering graduation ceremony.

Ian Kennedy (Collone) received the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize at the Greenmount Campus Graduation Ceremony. The prize was awarded to the top student on the Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Agriculture course by Martin McKendry (CAFRE Director) and Cormac McKervey (Head of Agriculture, Ulster Bank and Guest Speaker).

1. Success for CAFRE students

Ian Kennedy (Collone) received the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize at the Greenmount Campus Graduation Ceremony. The prize was awarded to the top student on the Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Agriculture course by Martin McKendry (CAFRE Director) and Cormac McKervey (Head of Agriculture, Ulster Bank and Guest Speaker). Photo: Contributed

Ethan McKee (Comber) was presented with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize awarded to the top Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Land-based Engineering student by Martin McKendry (CAFRE Director) and Cormac McKervey (Head of Agriculture, Ulster Bank and Guest Speaker).

2. Success for CAFRE students

Ethan McKee (Comber) was presented with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize awarded to the top Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Land-based Engineering student by Martin McKendry (CAFRE Director) and Cormac McKervey (Head of Agriculture, Ulster Bank and Guest Speaker). Photo: Contributed

Alex Millar (Antrim) received the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize awarded to the top Level 2 Technical Certificate in Agriculture student. Congratulating Alex are Dr Eric Long (Head of Education, CAFRE) and Cormac McKervey (Head of Agriculture, Ulster Bank and Guest Speaker).

3. Success for CAFRE students

Alex Millar (Antrim) received the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize awarded to the top Level 2 Technical Certificate in Agriculture student. Congratulating Alex are Dr Eric Long (Head of Education, CAFRE) and Cormac McKervey (Head of Agriculture, Ulster Bank and Guest Speaker). Photo: Contributed

Iain Perry (Kilkeel) was awarded with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize at the Greenmount Graduation Ceremony. Iain was top student on the Level 2 Work-based Agriculture programmes and was congratulated by Martin McKendry (CAFRE Director) and Malachy Morgan (Agriculture Lecturer, CAFRE).

4. Success for CAFRE students

Iain Perry (Kilkeel) was awarded with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize at the Greenmount Graduation Ceremony. Iain was top student on the Level 2 Work-based Agriculture programmes and was congratulated by Martin McKendry (CAFRE Director) and Malachy Morgan (Agriculture Lecturer, CAFRE). Photo: Contributed

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:AntrimUlster Bank