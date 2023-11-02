The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) hosted family, friends and industry guests to celebrate Further Education Agriculture course graduations at a ceremony at Greenmount Campus, Antrim.
In his address to students, Martin McKendry, CAFRE Director welcomed Special Guest at the ceremony, Cormac McKervey, Head of Agriculture at the Ulster Bank.
Cormac has a long-established relationship with CAFRE, as an agricultural graduate and former member of staff. Now employed with the Ulster Bank the business supports the CAFRE student awards.
Check out these fantastic pictures from the Agriculture and Land-based Engineering graduation ceremony.
1. Success for CAFRE students
Ian Kennedy (Collone) received the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize at the Greenmount Campus Graduation Ceremony. The prize was awarded to the top student on the Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Agriculture course by Martin McKendry (CAFRE Director) and Cormac McKervey (Head of Agriculture, Ulster Bank and Guest Speaker). Photo: Contributed
2. Success for CAFRE students
Ethan McKee (Comber) was presented with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize awarded to the top Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Land-based Engineering student by Martin McKendry (CAFRE Director) and Cormac McKervey (Head of Agriculture, Ulster Bank and Guest Speaker). Photo: Contributed
3. Success for CAFRE students
Alex Millar (Antrim) received the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize awarded to the top Level 2 Technical Certificate in Agriculture student. Congratulating Alex are Dr Eric Long (Head of Education, CAFRE) and Cormac McKervey (Head of Agriculture, Ulster Bank and Guest Speaker). Photo: Contributed
4. Success for CAFRE students
Iain Perry (Kilkeel) was awarded with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize at the Greenmount Graduation Ceremony. Iain was top student on the Level 2 Work-based Agriculture programmes and was congratulated by Martin McKendry (CAFRE Director) and Malachy Morgan (Agriculture Lecturer, CAFRE). Photo: Contributed