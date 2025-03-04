16 photos from CAFRE's £96k bursary and scholarship awards

The CAFRE Industry Support Programme was hosted at Loughry Campus and attended by Agriculture, Equine, Food and Horticulture recipients and their sponsors. The presentation event provided sponsors with the chance to meet and interact directly with the finalists, reinforcing the students’ passion for their industry.

Paul McHenry, acting CAFRE director, commented: “The partnership between industry and CAFRE is something that we are extremely proud of and is a testament to the power of collaboration. By working together, we ensure that our students are well-equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in an ever-evolving industry.”

Forty-nine Bursary Awards were presented to first year Higher Education students with a total value £73,500. Many of the recipients commented they would use the money to offset their educational expenses, while some plan to use it to fund travel, aiming to enrich their learning experience and boost their employment opportunities after their graduation.

Nine Scholarships, with a value of £2,500 each, were on offer to honours degree students which include the opportunity to undertake a paid work placement year with the sponsor.

1 . Student Awards Lakeland Dairies staff presented three financial awards. Megan Ross from Ballymena who is studying for a BSc (Hons) Degree in Food Innovation Management and Sam Maxwell from Augher a BSc (Hons) Degree in Sustainable Agriculture student received Bursary Awards. Hannah McClelland from Coleraine, a second year student on the BSc (Hons) Degree in Food Business Management course received a Scholarship award. Photo: Submitted

2 . Student Awards Jeni Campbell from Castlerock was delighted to receive the idverde Bursary from Barry Mott. Jeni is studying for a BSc (Hons) Degree in Horticulture at Greenmount Campus. Photo: Submitted

3 . Student Awards Industry sponsors, students and their guests attend the Higher Education Bursary and Scholarship presentation event at CAFRE. Photo: Submitted

4 . Student Awards Presenting Danske Bank Bursaries to Agriculture, Equine and Food students was Seamus McCormick. Awards were received by TJ Hamilton, from Collone, BSc in Agricultural Technology student; Sophia Connolly, from Belfast, a Certificate in Higher Education Equine Science and Management learner and Ella Cassidy from Dungannon who is studying on the BSc (Hons) Degree in Food Innovation Management course. Photo: Submitted