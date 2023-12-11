16 sparkling photos from festive fun event at The Cope Primary School, Loughgall

The Cope Primary School, Loughgall, hosted a very successful festive afternoon on Saturday.
Proceeds from fun event, which included a very popular Santa Experience, are going to the school PTA.
Here's a selection of Tony Hendron’s photos from the celebrations.
1. Festive Fun
The school choir who sang at The Cope Primary School, Loughgall, festive afternoon on Saturday. PT51-207. Photo: TONY-HENDRON
2. Festive Fun
Enjoying The Cope Primary School, Loughgall, festive afternoon are, from left, Kelly Parker, Deborah Murdock, Emmie Murdock (8), Philip Murdock, Hollie Murdock (4) and Ellie Brownlee (9). PT51-211. Photo: TONY-HENDRON
3. Festive Fun
The Johnston and Dunne families posing with Santa at The Cope Primary School, Loughgall, festive afternoon on Saturday. PT51-200. Photo: TONY-HENDRON
4. Festive Fun
Having fun making Christmas tree ornaments at The Cope Primary School, Loughgall, festive afternoon on Saturday are, from left, Allan Millar (6), Rebekah Allen and William Allen. PT51-205. Photo: TONY-HENDRON