Getting into the Christmas spirit at The Cope Primary School, Loughgall, festive afternoon are, twins, Iris Parker (7), left, and Carmen Parker (7), right, and friend Cora Cregan. PT51-212.Getting into the Christmas spirit at The Cope Primary School, Loughgall, festive afternoon are, twins, Iris Parker (7), left, and Carmen Parker (7), right, and friend Cora Cregan. PT51-212.
16 sparkling photos from festive fun event at The Cope Primary School, Loughgall

The Cope Primary School, Loughgall, hosted a very successful festive afternoon on Saturday.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Dec 2023, 12:54 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 12:55 GMT

Proceeds from fun event, which included a very popular Santa Experience, are going to the school PTA.

Here's a selection of Tony Hendron’s photos from the celebrations.

The school choir who sang at The Cope Primary School, Loughgall, festive afternoon on Saturday. PT51-207.

1. Festive Fun

The school choir who sang at The Cope Primary School, Loughgall, festive afternoon on Saturday. PT51-207. Photo: TONY-HENDRON

Enjoying The Cope Primary School, Loughgall, festive afternoon are, from left, Kelly Parker, Deborah Murdock, Emmie Murdock (8), Philip Murdock, Hollie Murdock (4) and Ellie Brownlee (9). PT51-211.

2. Festive Fun

Enjoying The Cope Primary School, Loughgall, festive afternoon are, from left, Kelly Parker, Deborah Murdock, Emmie Murdock (8), Philip Murdock, Hollie Murdock (4) and Ellie Brownlee (9). PT51-211. Photo: TONY-HENDRON

The Johnston and Dunne families posing with Santa at The Cope Primary School, Loughgall, festive afternoon on Saturday. PT51-200.

3. Festive Fun

The Johnston and Dunne families posing with Santa at The Cope Primary School, Loughgall, festive afternoon on Saturday. PT51-200. Photo: TONY-HENDRON

Having fun making Christmas tree ornaments at The Cope Primary School, Loughgall, festive afternoon on Saturday are, from left, Allan Millar (6), Rebekah Allen and William Allen. PT51-205.

4. Festive Fun

Having fun making Christmas tree ornaments at The Cope Primary School, Loughgall, festive afternoon on Saturday are, from left, Allan Millar (6), Rebekah Allen and William Allen. PT51-205. Photo: TONY-HENDRON

