17 adorable photos of Primary Ones starting school in the Coleraine area

Starting primary school is a big step for little ones and their families and over the years the Coleraine Times photographers have captured those precious first days.
By Una Culkin
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:19 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 12:20 BST

We’ve delved into the archives and turned up this great selection of P1 pupils on their first day at various schools in the Triangle area back in 2007 and 2009. It’s sure to bring back a few memories.

PAINT THIS FUN...Eve, Molly and Daniel painting in DH Christie P1 in 2009

PAINT THIS FUN...Eve, Molly and Daniel painting in DH Christie P1 in 2009 Photo: NI World

PLAYING PIRATES...Jack having fun in DH Christie P1 in 2009

PLAYING PIRATES...Jack having fun in DH Christie P1 in 2009 Photo: NI World

ALL MY OWN WORK...Megan shows her painting in DH Christie Memorial P1 in 2009

ALL MY OWN WORK...Megan shows her painting in DH Christie Memorial P1 in 2009 Photo: NI World

DELIGHTFUL DOLLY...Kelly-Ann plays with a doll in Millburn P1 class

DELIGHTFUL DOLLY...Kelly-Ann plays with a doll in Millburn P1 class Photo: NI World

