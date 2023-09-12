17 adorable photos of Primary Ones starting school in the Coleraine area
Starting primary school is a big step for little ones and their families and over the years the Coleraine Times photographers have captured those precious first days.
By Una Culkin
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:19 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 12:20 BST
We’ve delved into the archives and turned up this great selection of P1 pupils on their first day at various schools in the Triangle area back in 2007 and 2009. It’s sure to bring back a few memories.
1 / 4