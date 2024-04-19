The school site, located in the Shore Road area, closed in 2015 ahead of the amalgamation.
Check out these brilliant pictures offering a snapshot of life at the school in 2006 and 2007.
Hopefully they bring back some happy memories.
1. Happy times at NCHS
Newtownabbey Community High School hosted Troy Hamilton and Amy Herzfeld of the Idaho Human Rights Education Centre, USA, to work along with Co-Operation Ireland on the Civic Link Project in 2007. Photo: Freddie Parkinson
2. Happy times at NCHS
Gemma Lynas pictured with Newtownabbey Community High School's Head Girl Nicola Hunter in 2007. Photo: Freddie Parkinson
3. Happy times at NCHS
Nathan Watson, Charlie Rockett, Lindsey Webb and Philip Hughes pictured at the Newtownabbey Community High School open night in 2007. Photo: Freddie Parkinson
4. Happy times at NCHS
Mr Gary Armstrong (centre), art teacher in Newtownabbey Community High School along with Brenda Doherty and Billy Snoddy of the Board Govenors along with some of Glen Wilkinson's GCSE Art and Design coursework in 2007. Photo: Freddie Parkinson