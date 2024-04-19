17 amazing photos of life at Newtownabbey Community High School in 2006/07

Almost a decade since Newtownabbey Community High School closed its doors for the final time to merge with Monkstown Community School to form Abbey Community College, we took a look back through the Newtownabbey Times archive to see what life was like at the school.
By Russell Keers
Published 19th Apr 2024, 14:47 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 17:53 BST

The school site, located in the Shore Road area, closed in 2015 ahead of the amalgamation.

Check out these brilliant pictures offering a snapshot of life at the school in 2006 and 2007.

Hopefully they bring back some happy memories.

Newtownabbey Community High School hosted Troy Hamilton and Amy Herzfeld of the Idaho Human Rights Education Centre, USA, to work along with Co-Operation Ireland on the Civic Link Project in 2007.

1. Happy times at NCHS

Newtownabbey Community High School hosted Troy Hamilton and Amy Herzfeld of the Idaho Human Rights Education Centre, USA, to work along with Co-Operation Ireland on the Civic Link Project in 2007. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Gemma Lynas pictured with Newtownabbey Community High School's Head Girl Nicola Hunter in 2007.

2. Happy times at NCHS

Gemma Lynas pictured with Newtownabbey Community High School's Head Girl Nicola Hunter in 2007. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Nathan Watson, Charlie Rockett, Lindsey Webb and Philip Hughes pictured at the Newtownabbey Community High School open night in 2007.

3. Happy times at NCHS

Nathan Watson, Charlie Rockett, Lindsey Webb and Philip Hughes pictured at the Newtownabbey Community High School open night in 2007. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Mr Gary Armstrong (centre), art teacher in Newtownabbey Community High School along with Brenda Doherty and Billy Snoddy of the Board Govenors along with some of Glen Wilkinson's GCSE Art and Design coursework in 2007.

4. Happy times at NCHS

Mr Gary Armstrong (centre), art teacher in Newtownabbey Community High School along with Brenda Doherty and Billy Snoddy of the Board Govenors along with some of Glen Wilkinson's GCSE Art and Design coursework in 2007. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page