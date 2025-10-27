17 happy photos from Agriculture awards day at CAFRE’s Antrim campus

Joining staff on the platform party to congratulate the students were Tracey Teague, head of climate change and science innovation group, DAERA and Joe McDonald, UK head of corporate affairs, Asda.

The awards day marked the students’ achievements on Level 2 Agriculture, Floristry and Horticulture courses and Level 3 students’ attainments in Agriculture, Land-based Engineering, Horticulture, and Poultry.

Addressing the audience, CAFRE director, Paul McHenry commented: “Take pride in all you’ve accomplished during your time at CAFRE, we are truly proud of you. The qualifications you’ve earned will support you well, no matter which industry you pursue or where your career leads.

“CAFRE’s commitment to education, knowledge transfer, and innovation is designed to empower those entering and working within the agri-food and land-based sectors. As you progress in your career, stay curious and open to growth. It’s those who embrace lifelong learning and personal development who truly stand out.”

1 . Awards Day The Martin sisters from Dromara celebrated a memorable occasion at the awards day ceremony held at Greenmount Campus. Penni (left) and Alise (right) successfully completed the Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Agriculture, while their younger sister, Annabelle (centre), was recognised for completing the Level 2 Technical Certificate in Agriculture. Photo: Submitted

2 . Awards Day Kris McGookin, from Ballyclare received the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize awarded to the top Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Agriculture at the Greenmount Campus ceremony. Kris was congratulated Tracey Teague, head of climate change and science innovation group, DAERA, Joe McDonald, UK head of corporate affairs, Asda and Paul McHenry, CAFRE director. Photo: Submitted

3 . Awards Day Recognising the generous financial contributions made by the Gibson Trust to Level 3 Agriculture study tours are students: Shauna Rogan from Ballynahinch, Stuart McCaughern from Finvoy, Liam Doyle from Ballyward and Emma Bell from Kells, pictured with Sharon McLaren, head of Agriculture Education, CAFRE and Hugh Ferguson representing the trustees of the Gibson Trust. Photo: Submitted

4 . Awards Day Joshua Lucas from Garvagh was presented with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize as top Level 2 Apprenticeship/Diploma in Work-based Agriculture student. Congratulating him are Tracey Teague, head of climate change and science innovation group, and Philip Holdsworth, Agriculture senior lecturer, CAFRE. Photo: Submitted