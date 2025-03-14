17 joyful photos of local children enjoying 'Wee Critters on Safari' at Ballymoney Museum

There were ‘Wee Critters on Safari’ in Ballymoney Museum recently and 200 children from schools around the Borough absolutely loved them!

Causeway Coast and Glens Council’s Museums Services invited local children to Ballymoney Museum during February to take part in their ‘Wee Critters on Safari’ workshops as part of Playful Museum Month.

During a series of six workshops, the children from local schools and playgroups got up close with some amazing critters and received their own photo badge as a keepsake of their visit.

The workshops were delivered with support from the NI Museum Council Playful Museums Festival Grant funding, supported by the Art Fund.

200 children and adults from eight playgroups, nurseries and P1’s from within the Borough enjoyed 'Wee Critters on Safari'.

