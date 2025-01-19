17 open day photos from St John the Baptist's College, Portadown

Visitors toured the various subject departments where they had the opportunity to take part in interactive activities and learn more about life at the school.
Also in attendance were ABC Lord Mayor, Councillor Sarah Duffy and Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Kyle Savage.
Here’s a selection of Tony Hendron’s photos from the event.
1. Open Day
Playing the 'guess the food' game in the Home Economics department are from left, Rosa Hamill, Mrs Rhona McKeever, teacher, Ceallaigh McCrory and Kate Hearn, year 8 pupil. PT03-229. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Open Day
Mrs Susan Carolan, head of Science at St John the Baptist's College, guides St Oliver Plunkett's PS pupil through an experiment during the school open day on Saturday. Also included are current pupils Caitlin Littlemore, left, and Aoife Reid. PT03-218. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Open Day
PE teacher, Mr Barry McCambridge puts prospective new pupils through their paces at the St John the Baptist's College open day. Included arefrom left, Ethan O'Callaghan, Harvey Wilson and Caoimhin Hughes. PT03-222. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Open Day
Pictured at the St John the Baptist's College open day are from left, Lynne Swain, KS3 nurture practitioner, ABC Council Deputy Mayor, Councillor Kyle Savage, Geraldine Lawless, school governor, and Mrs Noella Murray, school principal. PT03-223. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.