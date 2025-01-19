17 open day photos from St John the Baptist's College, Portadown

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jan 2025, 14:51 BST
Updated 19th Jan 2025, 15:40 BST
Prospective pupils and their families were welcomed on open day at St John the Baptist’s College, Portadown, on Saturday (January 18).

Visitors toured the various subject departments where they had the opportunity to take part in interactive activities and learn more about life at the school.

Also in attendance were ABC Lord Mayor, Councillor Sarah Duffy and Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Kyle Savage.

Here’s a selection of Tony Hendron’s photos from the event.

Playing the 'guess the food' game in the Home Economics department are from left, Rosa Hamill, Mrs Rhona McKeever, teacher, Ceallaigh McCrory and Kate Hearn, year 8 pupil. PT03-229.

Mrs Susan Carolan, head of Science at St John the Baptist's College, guides St Oliver Plunkett's PS pupil through an experiment during the school open day on Saturday. Also included are current pupils Caitlin Littlemore, left, and Aoife Reid. PT03-218.

PE teacher, Mr Barry McCambridge puts prospective new pupils through their paces at the St John the Baptist's College open day. Included arefrom left, Ethan O'Callaghan, Harvey Wilson and Caoimhin Hughes. PT03-222.

Pictured at the St John the Baptist's College open day are from left, Lynne Swain, KS3 nurture practitioner, ABC Council Deputy Mayor, Councillor Kyle Savage, Geraldine Lawless, school governor, and Mrs Noella Murray, school principal. PT03-223.

