18 photos of equine students proudly receiving CAFRE bursary awards

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) has welcomed bursary and scholarship providers onto campus to present awards to equine students.

A total of £28,000 was awarded to 18 higher education students studying on Ulster University validated equine programmes at the Enniskillen Campus.

Jane Elliott, acting head of Equine Branch, noted that many of the organisations have been long standing supporters of the CAFRE bursary programme.

She added: “We are delighted to have the support of a new bursary sponsor this year, Ulster Carpets. I am also pleased that Godolphin are awarding a scholarship to a second-year student, studying on the BSc (Hons) Degree in Equine Management programme.”

The college extended a “sincere thank-you” to all the organisations for their continued support.

1 . Campus celebration Matthew Johnston, Danske Bank, presents a bursary to CAFRE Enniskillen Campus BSc (Hons) degree in Equine Management student Maya Lutton, (Crumlin). Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Campus celebration BSc (Hons) degree in Equine Management second year student, Katie Behan (Headford) receives the Godolphin Scholarship, presented by Ciara Devitt at the bursary and scholarship event at Enniskillen Campus. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Campus celebration Enniskillen Campus graduate Chris Armstrong (Ballydoyle Racing), presents a bursary to BSc (Hons) degree in Equine Management student Lily Ramsden (Lisburn) on behalf of Tinnakill House Stud. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4 . Campus celebration On behalf of the Aga Khan Stud, Dr Dean Harron (ITBA) presents a bursary to Foundation degree in Equine Management student Charlotte Agar (Tullow). Photo: Contributed Photo Sales