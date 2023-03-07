18 photos of equine students proudly receiving CAFRE bursary awards
The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) has welcomed bursary and scholarship providers onto campus to present awards to equine students.
A total of £28,000 was awarded to 18 higher education students studying on Ulster University validated equine programmes at the Enniskillen Campus.
Jane Elliott, acting head of Equine Branch, noted that many of the organisations have been long standing supporters of the CAFRE bursary programme.
She added: “We are delighted to have the support of a new bursary sponsor this year, Ulster Carpets. I am also pleased that Godolphin are awarding a scholarship to a second-year student, studying on the BSc (Hons) Degree in Equine Management programme.”
The college extended a “sincere thank-you” to all the organisations for their continued support.