TWO DOZEN. Pictured full of smiles on Friday are P1 pupils from St Brigid's PS Ballymoney in 2007TWO DOZEN. Pictured full of smiles on Friday are P1 pupils from St Brigid's PS Ballymoney in 2007
19 adorable photos of first days at school around Ballymoney in the 'Noughties'

Starting primary school is a big step for little ones and their families and over the years the BallymoneyTimes photographers have captured those precious first days.
By Una Culkin
Published 12th Sep 2023, 14:42 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 14:42 BST

We’ve delved into the archives and turned up this great selection of P1 pupils on their first day at various schools in the Ballymoney area back in the 2000s. It’s sure to bring back a few memories.

GR'EIGHT'. P1 pupils from Landhead PS pictured along with their Teacher Mrs Parke in 2008

GR'EIGHT'. P1 pupils from Landhead PS pictured along with their Teacher Mrs Parke in 2008 Photo: NI World

SIX AND FIVE. Teacher at Landhead PS Mrs Parke, pictured along with happy looking P1's in 2010

SIX AND FIVE. Teacher at Landhead PS Mrs Parke, pictured along with happy looking P1's in 2010 Photo: NI World

ALL SAINTS. Smiling P1 pupils from St Anne's PS Corkey, pictured in 2008 along with their Teacher, Bronagh Marron (left) and Classroom Assistant, Christine McAuley.BM39-003SC.

ALL SAINTS. Smiling P1 pupils from St Anne's PS Corkey, pictured in 2008 along with their Teacher, Bronagh Marron (left) and Classroom Assistant, Christine McAuley.BM39-003SC. Photo: NI World

SUPER SEVEN. Teacher at St Anne's PS Corkey, Mrs Marron, pictured with P1's in 2009

SUPER SEVEN. Teacher at St Anne's PS Corkey, Mrs Marron, pictured with P1's in 2009 Photo: NI World

