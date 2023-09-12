19 adorable photos of first days at school around Ballymoney in the 'Noughties'
Starting primary school is a big step for little ones and their families and over the years the BallymoneyTimes photographers have captured those precious first days.
By Una Culkin
Published 12th Sep 2023, 14:42 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 14:42 BST
We’ve delved into the archives and turned up this great selection of P1 pupils on their first day at various schools in the Ballymoney area back in the 2000s. It’s sure to bring back a few memories.
