19 photos of Kilmoyle Primary School summer fair

The Friends of Kilmoyle Primary School held a hugely successful summer fair on Friday.
By Una Culkin
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:54 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 16:55 BST

The fun night which was really well supported by the school and local community raised a fantastic £1974 for the school.

In a post on social media, the Friends of Kilmoyle wrote: “A massive thank you to all the stall holders, food vendors in particular Apperley's who donated our meat, Kerrymaid for our cheese, Ballyrashane Creamery for milkshakes, to Kartsport Karting Centre for the fab go karts, Conor McKendry and Benny Bannsider from Coleraine Football Club, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Tales of the Wild, Coleraine Castles for the inflatables, Benvardin Orange Hall and the Calvin’s for the parking facilities.

"But most of all thank you everyone who came along and joined in the fun and supported us and thank you to all the teachers and support staff for all their help and support!”

Take a look at some of the highlights...

Pictured at the Friends of Kilmoyle Primary school summer fair on Friday evening. Credit: McAuley Multimedia

1. Community

Pictured at the Friends of Kilmoyle Primary school summer fair on Friday evening. Credit: McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Pictured at the Friends of Kilmoyle Primary school summer fair on Friday evening. Credit: McAuley Multimedia

2. Community

Pictured at the Friends of Kilmoyle Primary school summer fair on Friday evening. Credit: McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Pictured at the Friends of Kilmoyle Primary school summer fair on Friday evening. Credit McAuley Multimedia

3. Community

Pictured at the Friends of Kilmoyle Primary school summer fair on Friday evening. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Joanne McClelland and Laura Boreland pictured at the Friends of Kilmoyle Primary School summer fair on Friday evening. Credit McAuley Multimedia

4. Community

Joanne McClelland and Laura Boreland pictured at the Friends of Kilmoyle Primary School summer fair on Friday evening. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia

