The Friends of Kilmoyle Primary School held a hugely successful summer fair on Friday.

The fun night which was really well supported by the school and local community raised a fantastic £1974 for the school.

In a post on social media, the Friends of Kilmoyle wrote: “A massive thank you to all the stall holders, food vendors in particular Apperley's who donated our meat, Kerrymaid for our cheese, Ballyrashane Creamery for milkshakes, to Kartsport Karting Centre for the fab go karts, Conor McKendry and Benny Bannsider from Coleraine Football Club, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Tales of the Wild, Coleraine Castles for the inflatables, Benvardin Orange Hall and the Calvin’s for the parking facilities.

"But most of all thank you everyone who came along and joined in the fun and supported us and thank you to all the teachers and support staff for all their help and support!”

Take a look at some of the highlights...

