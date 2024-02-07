20 fantastic photos from Northern Regional College's Staff Awards ceremony

Speaking at the presentation of the annual staff awards, Ken Nelson, MBE, said staff worked relentlessly to ensure that every learner is supported and encouraged to reach their potential, adding that this was no mean feat, given the budget restraints and challenges faced in the public sector, and in particular, FE colleges.
Congratulating the award winners, he said their outstanding example was a testimony of their resilience and commitment to students.
A total of 112 nominations were received for the 14 award categories
1. Northern Regional College Staff Awards
Health and Social Care Team won the Entrepreneurship award. Photo: Chris Neely
2. Northern Regional College Staff Awards
Angela J. O’Neill, Inclusive Learning lecturer, was Highly Commended in the Project-Based Learning Champion category. Photo: Chris Neely
3. Northern Regional College Staff Awards
Aoife Sweeney, Animal Management lecturer, won the Excellence in the Community and Society award. Photo: Chris Neely
4. Northern Regional College Staff Awards
Level 4 Certificate in Adverse Childhood Experience won the Best New Course accolade, with Roisin Walker, Meabh O’Reilly, Lisa Keith, Catherine Murray and Fiona Coulter picking up the award. Photo: Chris Neely