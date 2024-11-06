Organised by the Integrated Education Fund (IEF), the awards are now in their 17th year

Northern Ireland media presenter Kathryn B Wilson, who compered the event, said: "The Carson Awards are such an exciting opportunity for young people to express themselves creatively under the theme of ‘What Integrated Education Means to Me’. The showcase has been so inspiring, with an incredible line-up of performances, including videos, music and recitals.”

Fort Hill IPS’s video ‘Integration Through Sport’ won the ‘Special Award for Integration Through Sport’ accolade.

Fort Hill Integrated College won Joint First Prize Awards in Key Stage Three for an embroidery project called ‘Feathered Stitches’ and for a Poetry Anthology, comprised of poems of integration.

Lagan College received an award for ‘Special Recognition for Creative Writing’ for their literary magazine ‘Different Together’, created by Key Stage Three and Four. Parkhall IC in Antrim won first prize in Key Stage Four for their canvas picture entitled ‘Integration Blooms for All.’

Pupils from Windmill IPS in Dungannon were presented with Joint First Prize in Key Stage One for their sculpture entitled ‘The Giraffe.’

Integrated College Glengormley won an award for their video entitled ‘A world of diversity’ and a second award for ‘Special Recognition for Use of Technology’ in recognition of their podcast called ‘The Road to Integration.’

Students from Malone College in Belfast were presented with a ‘Special Award for Artistic Flair’ at this year’s showcase.

Saintfield-based school Millennium IPS placed Joint First Prize in Key Stage One for a video entitled ‘All are welcome.’ They also picked up First Prize in Key Stage Two for their ‘Autism Heroes’ video.

Phoenix IPS in Cookstown received a ‘Special Award for Cultural Diversity’ for their short film ‘Cultural Diversity’ created by Year Four.

The Carson Bursary grant programme and Carson Awards were started by late comedian and integrated education supporter Frank Carson, along with his son Tony in 2008.

