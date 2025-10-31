The Challenge programme aims to promote agricultural education, sustainability and skills development.

Hosted by ABP in partnership with Certified Irish Angus Producer Group, the exhibition brought together Year 11 pupils from schools across Northern Ireland to present their ideas on key issues affecting agriculture, food production and land use.

The teams were judged by a panel of industry and education representatives. Those that get through to the final stage will be awarded their own mini herd of Angus cross calves to rear sustainably with the support of a CAFRE (College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise) mentor.

Over the course of next year, the finalists will also receive communication and interview training, complete a research project, study trip, and sell their finished cattle to ABP, retaining the proceeds for themselves. The overall winning school or club will receive a £1,000 cash prize at the end of the programme.

With 39 school teams competing, it was the largest participation since the competition began in 2017.

