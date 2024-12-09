24 super photos as Queen’s University Belfast’s winter graduations commence

Queen’s University Belfast’s winter graduation season got underway on Monday (December 9) with proud students joined by family and friends for their special day.

A morning ceremony was held for the School of History, Anthropology, Philosophy and Politics, while the School of Social Sciences, Education and Social Work and then the School of Psychology took centre stage in the afternoon.

Here’s a selection of photographs from the celebrations.

A group of students celebrate graduating with a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology at Queen’s University.

A group of students celebrate graduating with a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology at Queen’s University. Photo: Submitted

Dr James Todd graduates with a PhD in Social Work, marking the culmination of a journey that has spanned decades of lifelong learning, overcoming health challenges, and supporting those in need. He celebrates with his wife and son.

Dr James Todd graduates with a PhD in Social Work, marking the culmination of a journey that has spanned decades of lifelong learning, overcoming health challenges, and supporting those in need. He celebrates with his wife and son. Photo: Submitted

Four generations celebrate at Queen’s University. Andrew Craig from Magherafelt is surrounded with family as he graduates with a Master’s in History.

Four generations celebrate at Queen’s University. Andrew Craig from Magherafelt is surrounded with family as he graduates with a Master’s in History. Photo: Submitted

Adele Arthurs celebrates with her family as she graduates from Queen’s with a degree in Social Work.

Adele Arthurs celebrates with her family as she graduates from Queen’s with a degree in Social Work. Photo: Submitted

