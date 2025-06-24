The official centenary celebration takes place on Thursday, June 26.

The school, which is situated one mile from Bendooragh and three miles from Ballymoney, has issued an invitation to members of the public to drop in to the school on that date.

Posting on Facebook, the school said: “Feel free to drop in between 1800-2000 and take a walk down memory lane and look at old photographs; there are lots of familiar faces!”

So, here’s a look through the archives of the Ballymoney Times at schools days at Eden Primary School...

1 . RETRO Eden PS P1's smile for our photographer in 2010 along with Teacher Mrs Kerry Suitter (left) and Classroom Assistant Mrs Ann Hall. Photo: NI WORLD

2 . RETRO Teacher at the Eden PS Kerry Suitter (right), pictured with mum Sue-Ellen McAuley, her children Ben and Jake, Granny Aline McAuley and little friends Ella, Micah and Sakari at the school's 'Open Day' in 2009 Photo: NI WORLD

3 . RETRO SHIELDED. Little Jenna a pupil at the Eden PS finds herself well guarded behind a riot shield and flanked by Consts Paul Le Fondre and David Mitchell when they - along with Sgt Elliott - visited the school in 2010 to talk about investigation and observation skills. Photo: NI WORLD

4 . RETRO PRINT IT. PSNI Sgt Clive Elliott, pictured along with P2/3 pupils at the Eden PS in 2010 showing them how fingerprints are taking during a talk and demonstration about investigating and observations skills. Photo: NI WORLD