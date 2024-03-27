Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​It was a day for the history books as former Irish President, Mary McAleese joined staff and pupils to share in the momentous day.

Guests were treated to a colourful display of art, music and dance from students who described their school as “simply the best”.

Mrs McAleese addressed a packed hall of staff and parents, congratulating them on reaching the 25 year milestone.

Former Irish President Mary McAleese celebrates with Kilbroney Principal, Ms Imelda Porter.

Principal, Ms Imelda Porter, said her “heart was bursting with pride”.

"I am incredibly lucky to have such supportive staff who ensure every child here receives first-class education,” she said.

"The idea to transform Kilbroney Primary into an integrated school back in 1998 was visionary.

"We see the benefits of shared education every day, and have faith that when our children move on, they do so as well-rounded and respectful young people.”

Kilbroney staff past and present, pictured with pupils in the student council.

Kilbroney Primary School was granted integrated status by the Southern Education and Library Board in 1998 and was one of five schools to transform following the Good Friday Agreement.

It came off the back of an 18-month campaign in which parents, the Board of Governors and then the trincipal, Mrs Jane Coffey campaigned for the change.

The school, which opened in the walled garden site in 1969 consisted of only three classrooms.

Since then, it has benefited from a major extension which included additional classrooms and assembly hall.

There are now eight integrated primary schools in the Newry, Mourne and Down area.

Chief Executive Officer for NI Council for Integrated Education, Mrs Roisin Marshal, said she is “delighted” to see Kilbroney Integrated Primary School flourish.

“It has been magical to see such a growth and development in how people see integrated education.

"Kilbroney is a shining example to many schools who are just starting out on their integrated journey.