26 amazing pictures as Larne children get all dressed up for World Book Day

Many left their normal school uniforms at home on March 7 and instead dressed up for the day as characters from their favourite books.

World Book Day was created by UNESCO in 1995 and now is marked in more than 100 countries. The first World Book Day in the UK and Ireland took place in 1997 to encourage young people to discover the pleasure of reading.

We also asked our readers to share photos of their children dressed up for this year’s World Book Day and we were thrilled with the response.

Here are some of the fabulous costumes that made for a memorable day at schools in Larne.

1 . World Book Day Daisy and Jack Robinson dressed as Willy Wonka and Violet Beauregarde from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Photo: Contributed

2 . World Book Day Aalyssa as Hermione from Harry Potter. Photo: Contributed

3 . World Book Day Alexander Steele as Harry Potter. Photo: Contributed

4 . World Book Day Anna Steele dressed as the witch from Room On The Broom. Photo: Contributed