27 great photos as summer graduations commence at Queen’s University Belfast

The first ceremony was held on Thursday (June 26) morning for the School of Biological Sciences which saw students joined by family, friends and university staff.
And in the afternoon it was the turn of the School of Medicine, Dentistry and Biomedical Sciences to mark the special occasion.
Jessica Millar, from Preston, Jenny Stevenson, from Ballymoney, Katie McDowell, from Bangor, and Lauren Kilfedder, from Omagh, celebrate graduating with a degree in Medicine. Photo: Submitted
Couple Emma McGahey, from Ballymena, and Tom Roberts, from London, are graduating with a Master's in Marine Biology. Photo: Submitted
Aleah Lundy, from Newry, and Rhianna Todd, from Ballymoney, are celebrating graduating with a degree in Environmental Management from the School of Biological Sciences. Photo: Submitted
Claire Casey, from Armagh, Stephanie Logan, from Co Leitrim, and Emily Kerr, from the Causeway Coast, are graduating with a degree in Biological Sciences. Photo: Submitted
