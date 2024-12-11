With over 600 attendees, the event featured addresses from Celine McCartan (College Principal and Chief Executive), Dr Nicholas O’Shiel (Governing Body Chair), Padraig McNamee (Director of Curriculum) and guest speaker Claire Boles, an Enniskillen native and a member of Ireland’s Rugby 7s team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

South West College is a further education college located in the west of Northern Ireland. The college is physically represented at campuses in Cookstown, Dungannon, Enniskillen and Omagh. The college employs over 500 full-time and part-time staff, servicing some 14,000 enrolments with a turnover of £40m and makes a major contribution to the local and regional economy.