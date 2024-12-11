With over 600 attendees, the event featured addresses from Celine McCartan (College Principal and Chief Executive), Dr Nicholas O’Shiel (Governing Body Chair), Padraig McNamee (Director of Curriculum) and guest speaker Claire Boles, an Enniskillen native and a member of Ireland’s Rugby 7s team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
South West College is a further education college located in the west of Northern Ireland. The college is physically represented at campuses in Cookstown, Dungannon, Enniskillen and Omagh. The college employs over 500 full-time and part-time staff, servicing some 14,000 enrolments with a turnover of £40m and makes a major contribution to the local and regional economy.
Check out these amazing pictures from the ceremony.
1. SWC graduation
South West College (SWC) Omagh campus graduate John McCloskey from Maghera with his family celebrating his achievements on The Open University BSc (Hons) in Construction Engineering and Management. Photo: Contributed
2. SWC graduation
South West College (SWC) Omagh campus graduate Orla Donnelly from Clonoe, with her family celebrating her achievements on the Open University BSc Hons (Top Up) in Sport and Exercise. Photo: Contributed
3. SWC graduation
South West College (SWC) Omagh campus graduate Jessica Barnett from Lifford with her family celebrating her achievements on the Ulster University Foundation Degree in Science in Health and Social Care. Photo: Contributed
4. SWC graduation
South West College (SWC) graduate Jane Moore from Castlederg with her children celebrating her achievements on the Ulster University Certificate in Counselling Studies. Photo: Contributed