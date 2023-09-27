30 smashing photos of life at Straid PS in 2007

Following the sad news that the doors at Straid Primary are set to permanently shut next summer, we take a look back at the vital role the school played in the local community.
We have looked through the Newtownabbey Times archive to find these pictures from 2007.
Hopefully they bring back some happy memories.
Stephen Nicholson, Glen Logan, Matthew Speirs, Reece Gilmour and John McNally of Straid Primary School all recivied their bronze awards for Swimming Challenge after taking part in life saving skills in 2007. Photo: Freddie Parkinson
Laureen Logan, Kyle McIlroy, Ryan Burke, Laura Robb and Jordan Gilmour of Straid Primary School all recivied their Challenge 2 Awards for Swimming Challenge after taking part in life saving skills in 2007. Photo: Freddie Parkinson
Hollie Riddell and Isabella Hutchinson of Straid Primary School both gained their Grade 1 for Violin from Miss Julie Darrah who asessed them for the Board of the Royal School of Music in 2007. Photo: Freddie Parkinson
Players from the Straid Primary School football team were runners up in the local school's league in 2007. They are pictured after particapting in a cross-community tournament, organised by Newtownabbey PSNI and played at the Ulster University campus in Jordanstown. Photo: Freddie Parkinson