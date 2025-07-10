34 more graduation photos as Ulster University's summer ceremonies conclude

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Jul 2025, 16:51 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 17:21 BST
The spotlight fell on the Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences as Ulster University’s summer 2025 graduations concluded at ICC Belfast.

Students from the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Belfast School of Art, School of Education and School of Law celebrated with family and friends on Wednesday, July 9. On Thursday (July 10), the focus was on graduates from the School of Applied Social and Policy Sciences and School of Communication and Media.

Here’s a snapshot of the ceremonies in 34 photos.

Graduates celebrating academic success at ICC Belfast.

1. Graduations

Graduates celebrating academic success at ICC Belfast. Photo: Submitted

Formal procession on graduation day.

2. Graduations

Formal procession on graduation day. Photo: Submitted

Attending graduation at ICC Belfast.

3. Graduations

Attending graduation at ICC Belfast. Photo: Submitted

A memorable morning at ICC Belfast.

4. Graduations

A memorable morning at ICC Belfast. Photo: Submitted

