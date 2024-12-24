The events brought together governors, students, staff, families, and special guests to honour the exceptional accomplishments of students from across the College’s diverse programmes.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mel Higgins, Principal and Chief Executive of Northern Regional College, highlighted the transformative power of education and the resilience shown by this year’s graduates.

"Last week we celebrated not just academic achievements but the perseverance and determination that define the Class of 2024. The success of the students is a testament to their hard work and the unwavering support of their families and communities.

"As they step into the next chapter, they will remember the skills and values they have cultivated at Northern Regional College and these will serve as the foundation for all future endeavours."

This year’s graduations also shone a spotlight on Northern Regional College’s recent milestones, including the opening of the state-of-the-art Causeway Campus in Coleraine, which has already seen a 15% increase in full-time enrolments. Additionally, the College’s innovative programmes, such as the Manufacturing and Hydrogen Academies, have continued to position Northern Regional College at the forefront of skills development for high-demand industries.

Graduates from the Departments of Advanced Technologies; Creative, Computing & Professional Industries; and Health, Care & Access, were joined by dedicated staff members, who also completed their academic journeys this year. Their collective achievements underscore the College’s commitment to lifelong learning and its role in preparing students for meaningful contributions to society and the economy.

The ceremony concluded with an inspiring message from Graham Whitehurst MBE, Chair of Mid & East Antrim Manufacturing Task Force.

Graham said: “I believe college education has become even more important in today’s world and Northern Regional College students should see today’s current graduation as just another step on their lifelong learning journey.

"It’s vitally important to continue to educate yourself throughout your career. I’d like to personally congratulate all the students in the incredible achievement of graduation and wish everyone success in their chosen career paths.”

