36 great photos as QUB’s summer graduations get underway

Featured here are photos from Queen's Business School and the School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering graduations on Thursday, June 27, plus pics from the School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science graduations on the morning of Friday, June 28.
Sarah McDonnell from Dunloy celebrated graduating from Queen's Business School with a degree in Finance.Photo: Submitted
James O'Kane from Enniskillen celebrated graduating from Queen's University Belfast with a degree in Chemical Engineering.Photo: Submitted
Tong En Sim, aged 22 and from Malaysia, is pictured celebrating her graduation from Queen’s Business School with a BSc Finance. Tong is pictured with her mum and dad, Ten Palkchin and Sim Beng Siang, and sister, Sim You En.Photo: Submitted
Emma Madden from Carrick celebrates graduating from Queen’s University Belfast with a BSc Chemistry from the School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering. Emma is pictured with her siblings Lauren and Abby, and mum Kate.Photo: Submitted