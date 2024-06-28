36 great photos as QUB’s summer graduations get underway

Published 28th Jun 2024, 15:26 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 15:43 BST
Queen’s University Belfast’s 2024 summer graduation season is underway with students, families and friends gathering for the celebrations.

Featured here are photos from Queen's Business School and the School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering graduations on Thursday, June 27, plus pics from the School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science graduations on the morning of Friday, June 28.

Sarah McDonnell from Dunloy celebrated graduating from Queen's Business School with a degree in Finance.

James O'Kane from Enniskillen celebrated graduating from Queen's University Belfast with a degree in Chemical Engineering.

Tong En Sim, aged 22 and from Malaysia, is pictured celebrating her graduation from Queen’s Business School with a BSc Finance. Tong is pictured with her mum and dad, Ten Palkchin and Sim Beng Siang, and sister, Sim You En.

Emma Madden from Carrick celebrates graduating from Queen’s University Belfast with a BSc Chemistry from the School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering. Emma is pictured with her siblings Lauren and Abby, and mum Kate.

