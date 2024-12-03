49 photos from Portadown College centenary prize day 2024

A central theme of this year's event was the recognition of 100 years of educational excellence in the service of our community.

The college chairman, Peter H Aiken, welcomed guest of honour and past student, Dr David Blevins, who inspired the audience with his reflections on the value of happiness and success in all aspects of life, personal and professional.

The audience was uplifted by a variety of marvellous musical pieces conducted by head of music, Linda Doogan, and performed by the college orchestra, choir and chamber choir respectively.

During an afternoon of celebration showcasing the praiseworthy achievements of the GCSE, AS and A Level 2024 cohorts, principal Gillian Gibb spoke about Portadown College’s pride at the range of achievements, individual and collective, secured by students inside and outside the classroom.

Miss Gibb went on to refer to the postscript to the 1946-47 College magazine in which Donald Woodman, the college’s legendary headmaster from 1946 - 1973, wrote: ‘Portadown College has great traditions. May these pages show, year by year, how the present proves worthy of the past, and pioneers the way to an even brighter future.’

Reflecting on the significance of the college’s centenary, Miss Gibb observed: "The living manifestation of that 'great future' is before us today in the shape of our wonderful students. For amongst us this afternoon are so many gifted and talented young people who will go on to make their distinctive mark in the arenas of culture, sport, science, law, education, medicine, business, industry, charity, faith and politics, to name but some.

“Friends of Portadown College, I trust that today will also show how the present does indeed prove worthy of the past, and pioneers the way to an even brighter future.”

1 . Prize Day Miss Gibb pictured with students who were awarded prizes for Academic Achievement at A Level. Photo: TONY HENDRON

2 . Prize Day Miss Gibb pictured with Special award winners at Portadown College. Photo: TONY HENDRON

3 . Prize Day Miss Gibb pictured with a GCSE Subject Prizes winner Photo: TONY HENDRON

4 . Prize Day Principal, Miss Gibb, pictured with students who were awarded prizes for Academic Achievement in Year 11. Photo: TONY HENDRON