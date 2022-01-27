4C UR Future LIVE event coming to Mid & East Antrim in summer 2022

In 2019, the organisation delivered a successful ‘proof of concept’ pilot event, which was supported by over 120 volunteers from over 30 cross-sectoral companies. Almost 1,200 Year 9 pupils participated in 4C UR Future LIVE over two days.

These are not dry and boring information-based events. Instead, young people take part in a range of sector-related skills games and work-based challenges, developed in collaboration with local employers representing every sector, which are designed to draw out and identify their key strengths, attributes, and talents.

Due to the impact of COVID19, the at-scale pilot events due to be held in 2020 and 2021 were postponed. However, with the pressure on our teachers and education system, the need for the business community to step in collectively to help inspire, inform and support young people is even greater now than prior to the pandemic. Therefore, the organisation is delighted to announce the return of 4C UR Future LIVE events, as an at-scale pilot, in 2022.

4C UR Future LIVE Year 9 Pupils from Ballymena Academy Participating In The Sky's Your Limit Challenge

In Mid & East Antrim, a live event will be held on Monday, June 20, from 9.30am-3pm in Carrickfergus Leisure Centre while in Antrim and Newtownabbey, a live event will be held on Friday, June 17, from 9.30am-3pm in the Jim Baker Stadium.

This immersive experience is divided into Game Zones, with each game specifically created in collaboration with local employers. The interactive work-based games and skills challenges are designed to draw out each young person’s strengths and attributes, aligned to future employability criteria and emerging in-demand skills.

After the event, each participant will receive an individual ‘Positive Feedback Profile’, which will link to various resources available through our industry-led CAREERS PORTAL (coming soon). Young people can use their Profile and explore the content on the Portal to help inform their future subject, pathway, and career choices.

The information and resources provided through the CAREERS PORTAL are industry-led, relevant, and up to date. We independently mobilise businesses and industry organisations, who know exactly what is happening in their sector today, and what will happen tomorrow, to signpost to further sources of guidance and support.

4C UR Future Live Year 9 Pupils Taking Part In The Big Chop Challenge

To take part in 4C UR Future LIVE schools must com schools must complete a two-step registration process for their whole Year 9 group.

In 2022, 4C UR Future LIVE is being delivered as an at-scale pilot, which means spaces are limited and reserved on a first come, first served basis, subject to equality of opportunity criteria.

Register your interest in 4C UR Future LIVE to receive an Information Pack https://4curfuture.com/events/4c-ur-future-live-mid-east-antrim-borough-council/ or

https://4curfuture.com/events/4c-ur-future-live-antrim-newtownabbey-borough-council/

4C UR Future’s Founder, Rose Mary Stalker, said: “4C UR Future LIVE was developed to provide a safe at-scale solution, to involve, inform, and inspire young people before they choose their GCSE subjects, so that they can make more empowered career pathway choices, and boost their opportunities.

“We are delighted to announce that we plan to hold 11 4C UR Future LIVE events this year – one in each Council area. In collaboration with a wide range of local employers, and supported by ten Councils, through our 2022 LIVE events we will engage with almost 7,500 Year 9 pupils from across Northern Ireland.”