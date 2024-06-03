7 photos as Carrick Academy hosts minister with new build a ‘priority project’

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 15:46 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 15:57 BST
Carrickfergus Academy has hosted a delegation from the Department of Education as plans for a single-campus school progress.

Staff, pupils and governors welcomed Education Minister Paul Givan plus officials from the department and local elected representatives on Thursday, May 30.

Formed following the amalgamation of Carrickfergus College and Downshire School, the Academy has operated on a split site since September 2018. In February, Mr Givan announced a new build for Carrickfergus Academy had been identified as one of seven “priority projects”.

In a statement issued after the visit, Carrickfergus Academy said: “The guests spent a lovely morning seeing some of the Academy's excellent academic and pastoral provision across both campuses and were excited to report that the Academy is one of seven schools whose funding for Major Capital Investment Programme has been re-released.”

Education Minister Paul Givan in conversation with a pupil during his visit to Carrickfergus Academy.

1. Ministerial Visit

Education Minister Paul Givan in conversation with a pupil during his visit to Carrickfergus Academy. Photo: Photo submitted by Carrickfergus Academy

Principal Amanda Irvine welcomes the delegation to Carrickfergus Academy.

2. Ministerial Visit

Principal Amanda Irvine welcomes the delegation to Carrickfergus Academy. Photo: Submitted by Carrickfergus Academy

Education Minister Paul Givan with principal Amanda Irvine.

3. Ministerial Visit

Education Minister Paul Givan with principal Amanda Irvine. Photo: Submitted by Carrickfergus Academy.

Education Minister Paul Givan watching a demonstration by a Carrickfergus Academy pupil.

4. Ministerial Visit

Education Minister Paul Givan watching a demonstration by a Carrickfergus Academy pupil. Photo: Submitted by Carrickfergus Academy

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Carrickfergus AcademyPaul GivanDepartment of Education