7 photos as Carrick Academy hosts minister with new build a ‘priority project’

Staff, pupils and governors welcomed Education Minister Paul Givan plus officials from the department and local elected representatives on Thursday, May 30.

Formed following the amalgamation of Carrickfergus College and Downshire School, the Academy has operated on a split site since September 2018. In February, Mr Givan announced a new build for Carrickfergus Academy had been identified as one of seven “priority projects”.

In a statement issued after the visit, Carrickfergus Academy said: “The guests spent a lovely morning seeing some of the Academy's excellent academic and pastoral provision across both campuses and were excited to report that the Academy is one of seven schools whose funding for Major Capital Investment Programme has been re-released.”

1 . Ministerial Visit Education Minister Paul Givan in conversation with a pupil during his visit to Carrickfergus Academy. Photo: Photo submitted by Carrickfergus Academy

2 . Ministerial Visit Principal Amanda Irvine welcomes the delegation to Carrickfergus Academy. Photo: Submitted by Carrickfergus Academy

3 . Ministerial Visit Education Minister Paul Givan with principal Amanda Irvine. Photo: Submitted by Carrickfergus Academy.