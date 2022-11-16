Principal, Mr C W Brown said: “This year we admitted 112 new pupils. We have enjoyed growth over the last number of years and we are anticipating a new build as part of a Major Capital Works Programme.

"All of our pupils have certainly aimed high and reached higher! I could pick out some specific pupils for particular achievements but that would blur a full picture of young people who, experiencing unique disruption and isolation have simply got on with studying as best they could and we should celebrate their resilience and determination as much as the excellent outcomes they have each achieved. The staff at Tandragee Junior High School are proud of their immense success and wish them well as they continue their studies.”