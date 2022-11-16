Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Tandragee Junior High School Learning Area Awards. Back L/R Noah Jones, Sarah Spence, Jessica Finch, Lucy Steele and Katie Clarke. Front L/R Mr CWB Brown (Principal), Mr D Ogle (Guest Speaker) and Mrs DL Inns (Vice Principal).

7 photos of Tandragee Junior High School Speech Day

At the first ‘in person’ Prize Evening for two very challenging years, pupils at Tandragee Junior High School were praised for their ‘resilience and determination’.

By Carmel Robinson
4 minutes ago

Principal, Mr C W Brown said: “This year we admitted 112 new pupils. We have enjoyed growth over the last number of years and we are anticipating a new build as part of a Major Capital Works Programme.

"All of our pupils have certainly aimed high and reached higher! I could pick out some specific pupils for particular achievements but that would blur a full picture of young people who, experiencing unique disruption and isolation have simply got on with studying as best they could and we should celebrate their resilience and determination as much as the excellent outcomes they have each achieved. The staff at Tandragee Junior High School are proud of their immense success and wish them well as they continue their studies.”

1. Wonderful achievements by these young pupils

Tandragee Junior High School Learning Support Centre Winners are Back l/r Reece McMinn, Anthony Garner and Lois Thompson and front Rachel Ardis.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

2. Trio of trophies

Tandragee Junior High School pupils Noah Jones, Amber Purdy and Lee McClellend who won trophies for Academic Achievement and Excellence.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

3. Great achievements at the Junior High

Home Economics Awards at Tandragee Junior High School. Back L/R Bethany Best, Eva Carroll and Kaitlyn Parks. Front L/R Theo Milligan and Mrs J Hall

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

4. Prize evening presentation

At Tandragee Junior High School Prize Evening a presentation was made to their special guest. In this photo are: CW Brown (Principal), Tom Donaldson (Head Boy), Darren Ogle (Special Guest), Amaya Preston (Head Girl), Mr R Leckey (Chair of Board of Governors) and Mrs DL Inns (Vice Principal).

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2