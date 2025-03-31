7 stylish photos from CAFRE Loughry Campus formal in Ballymena

By The Newsroom
Published 31st Mar 2025, 17:04 BST
Food courses students at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) enjoyed a night out celebrating college life.

Loughry Campus students were joined by friends and staff for the annual formal at the Leighinmohr House Hotel, Ballymena.

Valerie Finlay, acting head of learner services at CAFRE said: “Life is filled with unforgettable experiences, but one event that stands out in the college calendar is the student formal. It’s a chance for our students to swap their everyday clothing for elegant attire, to enjoy a sophisticated evening, creating memories with friends. The evening offered the students a perfect blend of glamour, fun, and celebration.”

Attendees enjoyed a lavish dinner, followed by music, dancing and photographic opportunities, even capturing some of the dance moves that had been practised back on campus!

Second year Level 3 Food students at the Loughry Campus formal: Erin Hadden (Aughnnacloy), Charlotte Smyth (Larne), Gemma McNeilly (Toomebridge), Catherine Richmond (Ballymoney), Elle Smyth (Ballymoney), Rachel Moore (Portglenone) and Lucy McKeeman (Ballymoney).

1. Student Formal

Second year Level 3 Food students at the Loughry Campus formal: Erin Hadden (Aughnnacloy), Charlotte Smyth (Larne), Gemma McNeilly (Toomebridge), Catherine Richmond (Ballymoney), Elle Smyth (Ballymoney), Rachel Moore (Portglenone) and Lucy McKeeman (Ballymoney). Photo: Submitted

Level 3 student Eireann Gallagher from Antrim ready for the Loughry Campus formal with guest Corey McGuigan.

2. Student Formal

Level 3 student Eireann Gallagher from Antrim ready for the Loughry Campus formal with guest Corey McGuigan. Photo: Submitted

Ready for their student formal are degree students Alix Dalzell (Londonderry), Kaitlin Hanna (Kilkeel) and Chloe Millar (Benburb).

3. Student Formal

Ready for their student formal are degree students Alix Dalzell (Londonderry), Kaitlin Hanna (Kilkeel) and Chloe Millar (Benburb). Photo: Submitted

Food Degree students Aimee McConville (Portadown), Jayne Kirkpatrick (Ballymoney) and Leah McKeown (Ballygowan) ready for their Loughry Campus formal.

4. Student Formal

Food Degree students Aimee McConville (Portadown), Jayne Kirkpatrick (Ballymoney) and Leah McKeown (Ballygowan) ready for their Loughry Campus formal. Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Ballymena
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice