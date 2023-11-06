Register
8 fantastic photos as Horticulture and Floristry students graduate from CAFRE

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) recently hosted family, friends and industry guests to celebrate Further Education Horticulture and Floristry course graduations at a ceremony at Greenmount Campus, Antrim.
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Nov 2023, 17:18 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 17:18 GMT

In his address to students, Martin McKendry, CAFRE Director said: “Through our education, knowledge transfer and innovation programmes at CAFRE, we seek to support people entering and working within the land-based sectors. As you develop your career remain open minded and be receptive to developing yourself and enhancing your skills and qualifications.

“Remember it is those who continue to learn and develop who will distinguish themselves from their peers.”

Lori Hartman, Senior Lecturer delivered the Floristry and Horticulture education report, noting that 29 full-time and 89 part-time students were receiving awards.

Check out these amazing pictures from the Horticulture and Floristry graduation ceremony.

Chole McCann (Antrim) received the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize in recognition of being the top Level 2 Technical Certificate in Floristry student. Chloe received her award from Eric Long (Head of Education, CAFRE) and Sherry Suett (Floristry Lecturer, CAFRE).

Aimee Copeland (Randalstown) received the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize awarded to the top Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Horticulture student at the Greenmount Graduation Ceremony. Congratulating Aimee is Martin McKendry (CAFRE Director) and Lori Hartman (Senior Lecturer, CAFRE).

Graeme Tacey (Londonderry) was presented with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize at the Greenmount Campus Graduation Ceremony. Graeme was awarded the prize by Dr Eric Long (Head of Education, CAFRE) and David Dowd (Head of Horticulture, CAFRE) for being the top Level 2 Practical Horticulture Skills student.

Lois Neely (Broughshane) was awarded with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize for top student on Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Floristry course. Lois is congratulated by Martin McKendry (CAFRE Director) and Anne-Marie Grant (Floristry Lecturer, CAFRE).

