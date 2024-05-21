8 formal photos as CAFRE Food students celebrate end of academic year

The recent event was held at the Galgorm Resort in Ballymena.

Commenting after the celebrations, Keeva McAllister, president of the Loughry Campus Students’ Council, said: “We had a night of fun with fantastic friends, which created memories which will last for many years.

"Thanks to those who attended and in particular a word of mention to the lecturing and residential support staff who joined us for the night and have supported us throughout our Loughry journey.”

Loughry Campus works in partnership with Ulster University to deliver BSc (Hons) Degrees, Foundation Degrees and Apprenticeships in Food courses.

Francesca Boyd (Coleraine), Laura Mairs (Coleraine), Cara Clarke (Ballymoney) and Christine Dallas (Stewartstown).

Students' Council Loughry Campus President, Keeva McAllister enjoys a fun-filled night with friends at the Loughry Campus Formal.

Final year, BSc (Hons) Degree Food Innovation and Nutrition students Naomi Campbell (Magherafelt) and Claire Wilson (Magherafelt).

Caitlin Wright (Magherafelt) and Abbie Gillanders (Dungannon), who are completing the final year of their Level 3 qualification in Food.