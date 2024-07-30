NI Water has officially unveiled the names of its nine newly tree planted areas at the reservoir after local pupils got creative in a naming and poster art competition.

Woodlawn Primary School was selected as the overall poster competition winner and the school officially named one of NI Water’s planted areas ‘Wonderful Woodland.’

Participating schools in the naming competition also included St Nicholas’ Primary School, Carrickfergus Model Primary School, Oakfield Primary School, Central Integrated Primary School, Woodburn Primary School and Sunnylands Primary School.

To thank them for participating in the NI Water competition, each school received two trees to plant within their school grounds courtesy of The Woodland Trust Northern Ireland.

The competition was launched by NI Water as part of its celebrations announcing that its ambitious plans to plant 1 million trees across Northern Ireland by 2030 have almost

reached the halfway mark.

Around 250,000 trees were put in the ground at Woodburn reservoir, Carrickfergus, which doubled the amount of trees planted by NI Water since last summer and made it the biggest woodland creation site in Northern Ireland for three decades.

1 . Woodlawn PS Pupils from Woodlawn Primary School celebrated after being selected as NI Water’s overall tree planting poster competition winners.Photo: NI Water

2 . Model PS Representative and pupil from Carrickfergus Model Primary School with (L-R) Matt Huddlestone, Senior Outreach Manager for the Woodland Trust Northern Ireland; Anna Killen, Education Officer, NI Water; Michael Bell, Project Support Officer, NI Water and Mayor Ald Beth Adger MBE, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.Photo: NI Water

3 . Sunnylands PS Representative and pupils from Sunnylands Primary School with (L-R) Matt Huddlestone, Senior Outreach Manager for the Woodland Trust Northern Ireland; Anna Killen, Education Officer, NI Water; Michael Bell, Project Support Officer, NI Water and Mayor Ald Beth Adger MBE, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.Photo: NI Water