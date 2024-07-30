9 brilliant photos as Carrick pupils help to plant trees at Woodburn reservoir

By Russell Keers
Published 30th Jul 2024, 16:57 BST
Students from a number of primary schools across the Carrickfergus area have helped to plant trees at Woodburn reservoir, making it the biggest woodland creation site in Northern Ireland for three decades with approximately 250,000 trees being planted at the site.

NI Water has officially unveiled the names of its nine newly tree planted areas at the reservoir after local pupils got creative in a naming and poster art competition.

Woodlawn Primary School was selected as the overall poster competition winner and the school officially named one of NI Water’s planted areas ‘Wonderful Woodland.’

Participating schools in the naming competition also included St Nicholas’ Primary School, Carrickfergus Model Primary School, Oakfield Primary School, Central Integrated Primary School, Woodburn Primary School and Sunnylands Primary School.

To thank them for participating in the NI Water competition, each school received two trees to plant within their school grounds courtesy of The Woodland Trust Northern Ireland.

The competition was launched by NI Water as part of its celebrations announcing that its ambitious plans to plant 1 million trees across Northern Ireland by 2030 have almost

reached the halfway mark.

Around 250,000 trees were put in the ground at Woodburn reservoir, Carrickfergus, which doubled the amount of trees planted by NI Water since last summer and made it the biggest woodland creation site in Northern Ireland for three decades.

Pupils from Woodlawn Primary School celebrated after being selected as NI Water’s overall tree planting poster competition winners.

Representative and pupil from Carrickfergus Model Primary School with (L-R) Matt Huddlestone, Senior Outreach Manager for the Woodland Trust Northern Ireland; Anna Killen, Education Officer, NI Water; Michael Bell, Project Support Officer, NI Water and Mayor Ald Beth Adger MBE, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Representative and pupils from Sunnylands Primary School with (L-R) Matt Huddlestone, Senior Outreach Manager for the Woodland Trust Northern Ireland; Anna Killen, Education Officer, NI Water; Michael Bell, Project Support Officer, NI Water and Mayor Ald Beth Adger MBE, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Representative and pupil from St Nicholas’ Primary School with (L-R) Matt Huddlestone, Senior Outreach Manager for the Woodland Trust Northern Ireland; Anna Killen, Education Officer, NI Water; Michael Bell, Project Support Officer, NI Water and Mayor Ald Beth Adger MBE, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

