9 photos as Ulster University students team up with comedians for freshers' event

Ciaran Bartlett and William Thompson had students from Draperstown, Castlewellan , Banbridge , Bangor, Craigavon, Carrick, Waringstown, Ballymoney, Lisburn, Cookstown and Belfast in stitches as they competed in various physical and mental challenges at ‘Prison Island’, Belfast.

Themed around Boost Drinks’ new lemon & lime flavour, the freshers’ event competition was also part of 20th anniversary celebrations by the brand. All participants received a case of the soft drink with the winning team taking home a £100 voucher each.

Ciaran, captain of the losing Team Lemon, quipped: “I had ten mighty students, some of Northern Ireland’s finest men and women who gave it their all. But William and his comrades just pipped us to the post and took home the win – someone said they might have cheated – and I believe them.”