Register
BREAKING
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
Comedians Ciaran Bartlett and William Thompson with team members.Comedians Ciaran Bartlett and William Thompson with team members.
Comedians Ciaran Bartlett and William Thompson with team members.

9 photos as Ulster University students team up with comedians for freshers' event

Ulster University freshers have been rubbing shoulders with two popular Northern Ireland comedians as they kick-start student life.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Oct 2023, 17:26 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 21:22 BST

Ciaran Bartlett and William Thompson had students from Draperstown, Castlewellan, Banbridge, Bangor, Craigavon, Carrick, Waringstown, Ballymoney, Lisburn, Cookstown and Belfast in stitches as they competed in various physical and mental challenges at ‘Prison Island’, Belfast.

Themed around Boost Drinks’ new lemon & lime flavour, the freshers’ event competition was also part of 20th anniversary celebrations by the brand. All participants received a case of the soft drink with the winning team taking home a £100 voucher each.

Ciaran, captain of the losing Team Lemon, quipped: “I had ten mighty students, some of Northern Ireland’s finest men and women who gave it their all. But William and his comrades just pipped us to the post and took home the win – someone said they might have cheated – and I believe them.”

Una O’Higgins from Castlewellan, comedian, William Thompson and Cormac McCallion from Draperstown.

1. Comedy Challenge

Una O’Higgins from Castlewellan, comedian, William Thompson and Cormac McCallion from Draperstown. Photo: @Matt Mackey

James McKay from Banbridge, Aisling McConvey from Co Down, Tarek Elkington from Bangor and Ryan Brotherston from Bangor.

2. Comedy Challenge

James McKay from Banbridge, Aisling McConvey from Co Down, Tarek Elkington from Bangor and Ryan Brotherston from Bangor. Photo: @Matt Mackey

Tara McAughey from Belfast, Matthew Scott from Finaghy and Ailsling Lambert from Craigavon.

3. Comedy Challenge

Tara McAughey from Belfast, Matthew Scott from Finaghy and Ailsling Lambert from Craigavon. Photo: @Matt Mackey

Casey Lindsay from Belfast, Casey Crane from Carrickfergus, Nick Postovoi from Russia and Tess Carter from Bangor.

4. Comedy Challenge

Casey Lindsay from Belfast, Casey Crane from Carrickfergus, Nick Postovoi from Russia and Tess Carter from Bangor. Photo: @Matt Mackey

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Northern IrelandBelfastBanbridgeCastlewellan