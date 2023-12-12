9 photos from CAFRE’s graduation ceremony for Veterinary Nursing students

The achievements of Veterinary Nursing students were recognised as the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) concluded its 2023 graduations with a ceremony at Greenmount Campus in Antrim.

Dr Eric Long, the Head of Education Service at CAFRE, offered a special welcome to guest speaker Gemma Daly, the Director of Enzootic Control, Animal Welfare and Field Delivery Division at DAERA, to the graduation event.

Congratulating graduates in Veterinary Care Support and Veterinary Nursing, Mr Martin McKendry, the Director of CAFRE, said: “With over half of all households in the UK owning a pet, the demand for skilled veterinary care support and veterinary nursing staff is at an all-time high. This rise in the need for pet care is a testament to the significance of your chosen profession, and I have no doubt that you will excel in your field.”

Manus McHenry, the Head of Agriculture Education at CAFRE, highlighted the achievement of the Level 3 graduates. On completion of their written examinations, assignments and portfolios students complete an additional Objectively Structured Clinical Exam (OSCE).

“We are delighted 38 students have successfully completed their OSCEs. A significant achievement this year for the college was the ability to host these practical assessments at CAFRE, Greenmount Campus. This enabled Northern Ireland students to complete their OSCE locally instead of travelling to the England,” commented Mr McHenry.

1 . Campus Celebration Ashleigh Haydock (Dungannon) was presented with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize, awarded to the best Level 3 Veterinary Nursing student. Ashleigh is congratulated by guest speaker Gemma Daly, Director of Enzootic Control, Animal Welfare and Field Delivery Division, DAERA, and Martin McKendry, Director, CAFRE. Photo: Submitted by DAERA

2 . Campus Celebration Matthew Given (Limavady) graduated with a Level 3 Diploma in Veterinary Nursing (Companion Animal). Matthew completed his training as an employee at All Creatures Veterinary Clinic, Limavady. Photo: Submitted by DAERA

3 . Campus Celebration The Boehringer Ingelheim Cup was awarded to Dale McCormack (Carrickfergus) for first overall achievement at Level 3 OSCE. Dale received her award from guest speaker Gemma Daly, Claire Morris, Lecturer, CAFRE and Rosemary McColgan, Lead Internal Quality Assurance for Veterinary Nursing, CAFRE. Photo: Submitted by DAERA

4 . Campus Celebration Bangor graduates Sarah-Jane Smith, Cedarmount Veterinary Clinic and Olivia Scott, Rathgael Veterinary Clinic, completed Level 3 Diplomas in Veterinary Nursing (Companion Animal) which they studied at CAFRE, Greenmount Campus. Photo: Submitted by DAERA