Lurgan College Trophy and Cup Winners Iona McIldoon, Lucy Latimer, Jodie Savage, Aaron Geddis, Sophie McCormick, Harry McMeekin

9 photos of Lurgan College Speech Day 2022

Kyle McCallan, Headmaster of Lurgan College, has paid tribute to several staff who have left the college as well as successful pupils.

By Carmel Robinson
4 minutes ago

Mr McCallan paid tribute to Mr Robinson’s 17 years of service to the college and also Dr Nicola McKee also leaves after 18 years as Vice Principal for Pastoral Care.

Tributes were paid to Mr Fin Lappin who left after 27 years to become Vice Principal for Pastoral Care at Portadown College and Jill Gough who has left after 38 years of service.

Pupils’ achievements in academic and sporting aspects of the College were also praised.

Here are some of those who enjoyed success.

1. Lurgan College Speech Day Year 11 Form prize winners 2022

All smiles at Lurgan College Speech Day from Year 11 Form prize winners 2022

Photo: Contributed

2. Lurgan College Head Boy and Head Girl

Lurgan College Head Boy, Peter Bird with Head Girl, Sophie Gordon at the 2022 Speech Day.

Photo: Contributed

3. Lurgan College Year 12 Form prize winners

Smiling faces from Year 13 Form prize winners at Lurgan College Speech Day 2022.

Photo: Contributed

4. Attendance Awards for Full Attendance

Lurgan College Attendance Awards for Full Attendance in Years 11 and 12 were Bethany Blair, Luke Teggart and Kyle Watson.

Photo: Contributed

