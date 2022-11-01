Mr McCallan paid tribute to Mr Robinson’s 17 years of service to the college and also Dr Nicola McKee also leaves after 18 years as Vice Principal for Pastoral Care.

Tributes were paid to Mr Fin Lappin who left after 27 years to become Vice Principal for Pastoral Care at Portadown College and Jill Gough who has left after 38 years of service.

Pupils’ achievements in academic and sporting aspects of the College were also praised.

Here are some of those who enjoyed success.

1. Lurgan College Speech Day Year 11 Form prize winners 2022 All smiles at Lurgan College Speech Day from Year 11 Form prize winners 2022 Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. Lurgan College Head Boy and Head Girl Lurgan College Head Boy, Peter Bird with Head Girl, Sophie Gordon at the 2022 Speech Day. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. Lurgan College Year 12 Form prize winners Smiling faces from Year 13 Form prize winners at Lurgan College Speech Day 2022. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. Attendance Awards for Full Attendance Lurgan College Attendance Awards for Full Attendance in Years 11 and 12 were Bethany Blair, Luke Teggart and Kyle Watson. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales