A beautiful boost for charity from SERC Students

Megan’s Wish supports those across Northern Ireland living with scoliosis, a condition which causes a sideways curvature of the spine. The Level 3 Beauty students chose to support the charity as the condition has impacted the families of two students on the course, one with a daughter and another with a brother living with the condition.

Eunice Kerr, Deputy Head of School of Performing and Creative Arts said, “The class always like to support a small charity from Northern Ireland and this one, Megan’s Wish, is close to their hearts, given that two of the students have personal experience of scoliosis.”