A beautiful boost for charity from SERC Students

Megan’s Wish supports those across Northern Ireland living with scoliosis, a condition which causes a sideways curvature of the spine. The Level 3 Beauty students chose to support the charity as the condition has impacted the families of two students on the course, one with a daughter and another with a brother living with the condition.
Eunice Kerr, Deputy Head of School of Performing and Creative Arts said, “The class always like to support a small charity from Northern Ireland and this one, Megan’s Wish, is close to their hearts, given that two of the students have personal experience of scoliosis.”
She added, “As part of their course, the students must organise and manage a promotional event. They decided to run their event as a fundraiser, so as well as gaining practical hands-on experience of everything they need to do to run a successful event, they raised a fantastic sum of £630 for the charity, by offering a range of beauty treatments in our state-of-the-art salons at our Lisburn Campus and donating extra time to ensure the event was a success. We are really proud of the whole class.”