A community effort to help children with special needs at Parkview School
The grounds within the Parkview Special School in Lisburn have been buzzing recently as dozens of volunteers have given up their time to help develop two Forest Schools for special needs pupils between the ages of 4 and 19.
Forest Schools are outdoor learning areas, where children learn first-hand about the outdoors and nature.
The project has been driven and funded by the charity Friends of Parkview. Past Chair Kevin Ryan explained: “The School is fortunate to have amazing staff who are constantly coming up with new ideas to help the children. The Forest School concept is one of those.
“A plan was drawn up by Friends of Parkview to deliver Forest Schools on two areas within the school grounds - one Junior and one Senior. Of course, such projects need funding, and fortunately one of our members, Alderman Amanda Grehan, was able to help us identify some substantial funding opportunities.
“Recently we faced the prospect of moving 60 cubic metres of bark chippings into the two Forest Schools, in short windows of time, when the kids were not there. Amanda asked me what further help was needed. My response was one word – Helpers. After she made a few calls, we were delighted to have several dozen willing helpers here over the last few weekends.
“I would like to offer particular thanks to Ballymacash Rangers Football Club, St Patrick’s GAA Lisburn, Ballymacash Sports Academy, Canal Boxing Club, SAF Groundwork, Glenavy GAA, Balloo Hire, Lisburn Rugby Club, Lisburn Community Police and all the dedicated members of Friends of Parkview along with parents of the children.”
