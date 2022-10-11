Forest Schools are outdoor learning areas, where children learn first-hand about the outdoors and nature.

The project has been driven and funded by the charity Friends of Parkview. Past Chair Kevin Ryan explained: “The School is fortunate to have amazing staff who are constantly coming up with new ideas to help the children. The Forest School concept is one of those.

“A plan was drawn up by Friends of Parkview to deliver Forest Schools on two areas within the school grounds - one Junior and one Senior. Of course, such projects need funding, and fortunately one of our members, Alderman Amanda Grehan, was able to help us identify some substantial funding opportunities.

Volunteers who helped to create Forest Schools at Parkview

“Recently we faced the prospect of moving 60 cubic metres of bark chippings into the two Forest Schools, in short windows of time, when the kids were not there. Amanda asked me what further help was needed. My response was one word – Helpers. After she made a few calls, we were delighted to have several dozen willing helpers here over the last few weekends.

“I would like to offer particular thanks to Ballymacash Rangers Football Club, St Patrick’s GAA Lisburn, Ballymacash Sports Academy, Canal Boxing Club, SAF Groundwork, Glenavy GAA, Balloo Hire, Lisburn Rugby Club, Lisburn Community Police and all the dedicated members of Friends of Parkview along with parents of the children.”

Volunteers helped to create Forest Schools at Parkview

All hands on deck to help to create two Forest Schools at Parkview

Alderman Amanda Grehan with Kevin Ryan, Past Chair of Friends of Parkview

Volunteers helped to create two new Forest Schools at Parkview Special School