A* Grades reach record high at Ballyclare High School

By M Hill
Contributor
Published 14th Aug 2025, 11:10 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 11:16 BST
Ballyclare High School is celebrating an exceptional A Level results’ day, with staff and governors congratulating Sixth Form pupils on their outstanding achievements. This year’s results set a new record, with 18.3% of all grades awarded at A*.

Notably, 43% of all results were at A*/A, with 40 pupils securing at least three A*/A grades. In addition, 82% of pupils achieved three or more A*–C grades, reflecting the school’s consistently high academic standards and supportive learning environment. Overall, performance across all key indicators remains strong and in line with the school’s tradition of excellence.

Principal Dr Michelle Rainey expressed immense pride in the accomplishments of this year's cohort, stating: "We are incredibly proud of all our pupils for their exceptional results. These outcomes are a testament to their hard work, ambition, and resilience.

"I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to our dedicated staff, whose unwavering commitment to our pupils’ success has been instrumental. The support from parents has also been crucial in helping our pupils reach these heights.

"Today is a celebration of our entire school community, and I couldn't be more delighted with what we have achieved together."

Ballyclare High pupils celebrate A Level success.

1. Contributed

Ballyclare High pupils celebrate A Level success. Photo: Submitted

Ballyclare High pupils celebrate A Level success.

2. Contributed

Ballyclare High pupils celebrate A Level success. Photo: Submitted

Ballyclare High pupils celebrate A Level success.

3. Contributed

Ballyclare High pupils celebrate A Level success. Photo: Submitted

Anna and Susie McBride celebrate A Level success with straight A*/A grades.

4. Contributed

Anna and Susie McBride celebrate A Level success with straight A*/A grades. Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice