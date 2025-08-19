Some top performers at A’ Level included:
Lucie, A* Psychology, B Health and Social, A* Sport
Ethan, A*, A, A in BTEC Extended Diploma in Sport
Calum, A, A, A in BTEC Extended Diploma in Sport
Jack, A Engineering, B Business, B Physics
Milana, A Psychology, B Business, B Physics
Joshua, A Psychology, B English Literature, History B.
Andrew Sleeth, Principal of Integrated College Dungannon, said “It is an honour for me to celebrate our students’ excellent results which have guaranteed their progression along their chosen pathway. Whether students have joined us in Year 8 from primary school, or post GCSE, they have all been successful in their A’ Levels at ICD.
"To those progressing to university, or to the world of work, I look forward to hearing of your continued success. Please remember we will continue to support you, so stay in touch. To those AS Level students returning to the College, I look forward to welcoming you back to Year 14 – your hard work in Year 13 has given you a solid foundation from which to progress.”
Integrated College Dungannon offers an excellent range of post-16 academic and vocational courses and an extensive enrichment programme. In addition to subjects which are offered at the College, arrangements are in place through the Dungannon Learning Partnership to ensure that students can access other courses of their choice.
Anyone wishing to attend Integrated College Dungannon for Sixth Form Study should contact the college office on 028 877 24401 to arrange an appointment.