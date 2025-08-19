Some top performers at A’ Level included:

Lucie, A* Psychology, B Health and Social, A* Sport

Ethan, A*, A, A in BTEC Extended Diploma in Sport

Calum, A, A, A in BTEC Extended Diploma in Sport

Jack, A Engineering, B Business, B Physics

Milana, A Psychology, B Business, B Physics

Joshua, A Psychology, B English Literature, History B.

Andrew Sleeth, Principal of Integrated College Dungannon, said “It is an honour for me to celebrate our students’ excellent results which have guaranteed their progression along their chosen pathway. Whether students have joined us in Year 8 from primary school, or post GCSE, they have all been successful in their A’ Levels at ICD.

"To those progressing to university, or to the world of work, I look forward to hearing of your continued success. Please remember we will continue to support you, so stay in touch. To those AS Level students returning to the College, I look forward to welcoming you back to Year 14 – your hard work in Year 13 has given you a solid foundation from which to progress.”

Integrated College Dungannon offers an excellent range of post-16 academic and vocational courses and an extensive enrichment programme. In addition to subjects which are offered at the College, arrangements are in place through the Dungannon Learning Partnership to ensure that students can access other courses of their choice.

Anyone wishing to attend Integrated College Dungannon for Sixth Form Study should contact the college office on 028 877 24401 to arrange an appointment.

1 . A-Level results Congratulations to Lucie, formerly of Bush Primary School, who achieved A*Psychology, A* Sport & B Health and Social Care. She is continuing her studies in Business Management & Sport at University of Salford. Congratulations also to Faye, formerly of Blessed Patrick O’ Loughran Primary School who achieved an A* Psychology, B Healthy &; Social Care, A Sport. She has taken up a place in Ulster University to study Sport and Exercise Science. Photo: Supplied

2 . A-Level results Ben celebrates his results at ICD with Tutor, Mark Patton. A former student of Fivemiletown Controlled Primary School. Ben is continuing his education at South West College to study Construction. Photo: Supplied

3 . A-Level results Outgoing Year 14 Head Students; Jack, Katie, Judit and Joshua, delighted with their A Level results at Integrated College Dungannon, excited about progressing the next stage of their education. Photo: Supplied

4 . A-Level results David celebrates his A Level results at ICD with his mum. David is a former student of St Patricks PS, Donaghmore and is continuing his education St Marys University, Belfast. Photo: Supplied