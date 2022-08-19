A level celebrations for Ballycastle High School

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In what has been a challenging time in the lives of many students, there was relief and excitement, as pupils received the rewards for all their hard work. With the return to pre-pandemic forms of assessment and examinations, the success achieved this year, is particularly commendable.

The excellent grades which have been achieved reflect the huge efforts of staff, pupils and parents. Successful outcomes for students have helped them to secure the next stage of their educational career or progression into the world of work. Whole school success combined with some outstanding individual performances has made this another excellent year for all concerned.

A spokesperson for the school said: “It was an outstanding achievement for the school, with the significant majority of students successfully passing three A levels or equivalent qualification at grade C or above.”

Principal Ian Williamson said he was especially pleased for this cohort of pupils and the fact that the hard work had paid off. The encouragement, challenge and support provided by parents/guardians and staff has been matched by the determination and commitment of the young people to achieve their potential.

He wished departing students well as they commenced the next stage of their careers. Mr Williamson also congratulated Year 13 students on their achievements at AS level and encouraged them to continue their hard work into Year 14.

Mr Williamson commended all the staff of Ballycastle High School and Cross and Passion College for their caring attitude, dedication and professionalism. Pupils and parents were praised for their hard work and commitment to the school.