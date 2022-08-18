A Level results: Abbey pupils praised after ‘navigating significant disruption’

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the Bridge Road school said: “The smiling, happy faces of students, staff and parents reflects success across a wide variety of academic and vocational courses.

“The Abbey family is hugely proud of the achievement of all our Year 14 students, reflecting high quality teaching and pastoral care, their hard work and commitment and the support and encouragement of staff and parents.

“Having navigated significant disruption to their learning in recent years, with this being their first set of formal examinations, all students thoroughly deserve their success and have certainly made our school motto ‘Believe, Achieve, Succeed’ a reality!

“The Principal, Mrs Quinn, staff and Governors acknowledge the significant contribution that those who are leaving have made to the school community and wish them continued success in education or the world of work.

“They are excellent role models for future generations of young people at Abbey Community College.”

Students are celebrating outstanding individual performances.

Abbey pupils received their grades on August 18.