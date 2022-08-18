A Level results: Edmund Rice students praised as ‘wonderful’ results secured

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on this year’s results, a spokesperson for the Hightown Road school said: “Once again, over 70 per cent of pupils achieved three or more A Level grades at A*-C. 100 per cent of pupils attained two A Levels at these top grades for the fourth successive year.

“Furthermore, eight Departments are celebrating a 100 per cent pass rate in their subjects, a phenomenal feat, given the nature of the challenging times endured over the past number of years.”

Principal Paul Berne praised the work ethic and commitment shown by the pupils, staff and parents.

Mr Berne congratulated pupils and parents at Edmund Rice College.

Mr Berne said: “These results are testimony to the hard work and dedication, demonstrated first and foremost, by our pupils.

“For many of them, this was the first set of official external examinations they had ever sat after seven years of post-primary school.

“To achieve such a wonderful set of results is nothing short of outstanding. Quite a number of pupils achieved three A*s. We are blessed with a staff team that give everything and are wholly committed to delivering the highest quality teaching and learning, which helps all our pupils achieve their full potential.

“I must also give special mention to our parents who work tirelessly to support the school and our pupils, enabling them to succeed. We could not do this without them.

Students received their A Level results on August 18.