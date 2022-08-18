A Level results: Hazelwood pupils ‘embarking on new chapter’

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on this year’s results, a spokesperson for the Whitewell Road school said: “In what have been a very difficult few years for our students, we are extremely proud of their achievements.

“Results this year have been excellent across the whole curriculum with subjects such as Art, History, Construction, Child Development, Hospitality and Travel and Tourism achieving 100 per cent success at grades A*-C.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our students are now set to embark on a new chapter of their lives with many opting for university places ranging from Queen’s and Ulster University to Northampton and Aberystwyth, whilst others are following Further Education pathways such as apprenticeships and foundation courses.

Proud college librarian Jackie Braun and her son Sebastian Braun.

“These fantastic results come on the back of the college being awarded the prestigious TES UK Secondary School of the Year award for 2022.”

Principal, Máire Thompson added: “I am so proud of all our students. They have shown so much resilience and determination and their hard work has paid off.

“I would also like to commend our teaching staff, support staff and the wider educational community for going above and beyond for our students.”

Shannon McCully.

Lucy Campbell and mum.