A Level results: Larne Grammar pupils ‘excel’

A spokesperson for the Lower Cairncastle Road school said: “The school is proud to report on a really pleasing set of results for their pupils. At ‘A’ Level, over 60 per cent of the cohort gained three A*-B grades with 53.6 per cent of entries awarded an A* or A grade.

A total of 22 Year 14 pupils achieved at least three A grades. Two pupils earned an impressive four A* grades. Taylor Beggs, formerly of Larne and Inver Primary School and Grace Logan, formerly of Cairncastle Primary School, both studied Biology, Chemistry and Design and Technology with Taylor adding Mathematics and Grace, Religious Studies.

Taylor will now go on to study Biomedical Engineering at Ulster University. Grace plans to read Medicine at Queen's University, Belfast.

“The AS Results achieved by our Year 13 pupils were very strong at every measure. 94.7 per cent of the cohort were awarded three A-C grades with almost four out of every five entries (78.4 per cent) graded at A or B. This bodes well for another excellent set of ‘A’ Level results in 2023.”

Commenting on these results, Mr Jonathan Wylie, Principal of Larne Grammar School said: “It was very important that external examinations resumed during 2022, and it was another sign of a return to the natural rhythms of the school year. We can only hope that Centre Assessed and Centred Determined Grades have been firmly confined to the past.

“With the strong support of a professional and dedicated teaching staff, our Sixth Form students have overcome the challenges of the past few years and have excelled in their AS and A Level examinations.

“We bid a fond farewell to our leavers and wish them continued success and happiness as they move on in their lives. Our new Year 14 cohort will start the new school year on track to achieve outstanding results next August. I encourage them to fulfil their promise.”