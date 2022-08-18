A Level results: Larne High ‘delighted’ with 2022 results

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite another challenging year, the pupils remained focused and worked hard to achieve some outstanding results.

The overall percentage pass rate of pupils achieving the Department of Education measure of three grades at A*-C has risen to over 80 per cent with some grades still to be confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Sallagh Park school said: “The school is delighted that over 67 per cent of the grades achieved are at A*-A or equivalent, and these results will allow many young people to embark on university careers or secure employment right away.

Engineering success at Larne High School.

“30 pupils achieved three A grades or better with 14 pupils achieving two A* grades and an A. The top achievers were Robbie Morrow with three A* grades and an A, and Max Jenney with two A* grades and two As.”

Principal Dr Stephen Reid commented: “The pupils in the school benefit from a gifted and committed teaching staff and dedicated support staff, all of whom have worked tirelessly to ensure that the pupils leave the school with the best results possible.

“We are also excited about the prospect of new facilities for the school and the town in the coming years, which will allow us to continue to develop and drive success far into the future.”

Dr Reid noted that the school is able to meet the needs of pupils of all abilities and aptitudes, adding: “The school can provide excellent opportunities for young people who wish to pursue a vocational career path while at the same time catering for those who want an academic pathway.

Jessica Tsang.

“The Academic+ streams in the junior school also mean that the most academically able pupils can be stretched and challenged from the moment they arrive in the school.

“The Gifted and Talented provision offered by the school means that a high degree of success will continue to characterise future results.”

Enjoying results day on August 18.

Max Jenney.